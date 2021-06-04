Realme announces ‘Anniversary Sale’ with offers on smartphones and AIOT products. The sale will be live on Flipkart and realme.com. The sale will go on till 8 June on both the retail platforms.

Customers will also be able to avail bank offers on most of the smartphones via CITI Bank Credit/Debit Cards, with 10% instant savings up to ₹1000. There will also be an additional ₹500 off on EMI on purchases worth ₹20k and above smartphones on Flipkart.

Customers can avail offers that include ₹17,000 discount on realme X50 Pro 5G, ₹6,000 discount on realme X3 Super Zoom, ₹3,000 discount on realme X7 Pro 5G and ₹2,000 on realme X7 5G, and discounts on a number of other smartphones including realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30A, narzo 20, narzo 20 Pro, realme 8,realme 8 Pro, realme 8 5G ; and on other products including realme Buds Air Pro, realme Smartwatch S, realme Smartwatch S Pro, realme Powerbank, realme Buds Wireless, realme eToothbrush, realme Smart Plug along with other products.

realme X3 Super Zoom will sell with a discount offer of ₹6000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme X7 Pro 5G with a discount of ₹3000, and realme X7 5G with a discount of ₹2000 on Flipkart and realme.com; realme narzo 30 Pro(8GB+128GB) with a discount offer of ₹2,000 on direct pricing; realme narzo 30 Pro (6GB + 64GB), realme narzo 30A, realme narzo 20 Pro with a discount offer of ₹1,000 on direct pricing;

realme narzo 20 and realme 8 with a discount offer of ₹500; realme 8 5G* and realme 8 Pro* will have exclusive bank offer discounts on Flipkart; realme Smartwatch S with a prepaid offer of ₹1000 , realme Smartwatch S Pro with a discount offer of ₹2000 on Flipkart, Amazon (coupons) and realme.com; and realme Buds Air Pro with a discount offer of ₹500 on Flipkart and realme.com.

View Full Image Offers released by Realme

