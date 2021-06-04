Customers can avail offers that include ₹17,000 discount on realme X50 Pro 5G, ₹6,000 discount on realme X3 Super Zoom, ₹3,000 discount on realme X7 Pro 5G and ₹2,000 on realme X7 5G, and discounts on a number of other smartphones including realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30A, narzo 20, narzo 20 Pro, realme 8,realme 8 Pro, realme 8 5G ; and on other products including realme Buds Air Pro, realme Smartwatch S, realme Smartwatch S Pro, realme Powerbank, realme Buds Wireless, realme eToothbrush, realme Smart Plug along with other products.