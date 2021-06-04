Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Realme Sale: Discounts of up to 17,000 on smartphones, smartwatch, earphones. List of offers

Realme Sale: Discounts of up to 17,000 on smartphones, smartwatch, earphones. List of offers

The new Realme C25 in grey colour
2 min read . 12:21 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  Customers will also be able to avail bank offers on most of the smartphones via CITI Bank Credit/Debit Cards, with 10% instant savings upto 1,000

Realme announces ‘Anniversary Sale’ with offers on smartphones and AIOT products. The sale will be live on Flipkart and realme.com. The sale will go on till 8 June on both the retail platforms.

Customers will also be able to avail bank offers on most of the smartphones via CITI Bank Credit/Debit Cards, with 10% instant savings up to 1000. There will also be an additional 500 off on EMI on purchases worth 20k and above smartphones on Flipkart.

Customers can avail offers that include 17,000 discount on realme X50 Pro 5G, 6,000 discount on realme X3 Super Zoom, 3,000 discount on realme X7 Pro 5G and 2,000 on realme X7 5G, and discounts on a number of other smartphones including realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30A, narzo 20, narzo 20 Pro, realme 8,realme 8 Pro, realme 8 5G ; and on other products including realme Buds Air Pro, realme Smartwatch S, realme Smartwatch S Pro, realme Powerbank, realme Buds Wireless, realme eToothbrush, realme Smart Plug along with other products.

realme X3 Super Zoom will sell with a discount offer of 6000 off on Flipkart and realme.com; realme X7 Pro 5G with a discount of 3000, and realme X7 5G with a discount of 2000 on Flipkart and realme.com; realme narzo 30 Pro(8GB+128GB) with a discount offer of 2,000 on direct pricing; realme narzo 30 Pro (6GB + 64GB), realme narzo 30A, realme narzo 20 Pro with a discount offer of 1,000 on direct pricing;

realme narzo 20 and realme 8 with a discount offer of 500; realme 8 5G* and realme 8 Pro* will have exclusive bank offer discounts on Flipkart; realme Smartwatch S with a prepaid offer of 1000 , realme Smartwatch S Pro with a discount offer of 2000 on Flipkart, Amazon (coupons) and realme.com; and realme Buds Air Pro with a discount offer of 500 on Flipkart and realme.com.

Offers released by Realme
