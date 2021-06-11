Realme has ventured into various IoT product segments in the past one year. The company is soon expected to launch its first laptop as well. Realme is conducting a launch event on 15 June where it will be revealing the new Realme GT. Alongside the new smartphone, Realme is expected to make a few big announcements which include a laptop as well as a tablet.

Realme’s new laptop was spotted in pictures that give us a good look at what might be introduced soon in India. Images shared by Android Authority show the new Realme laptop from multiple angles. The laptop will be called Realme Book and it takes heavy inspiration from Apple’s MacBook line-up. Additionally, the Chinese brand is also expected to launch a tablet called Realme Pad, which was not spotted in flesh. However, a picture of the sides gives us a hint at what to expect.

View Full Image The laptop, in the images, has narrow bezels and slim profile (Android Authority)

Realme Book

On Wednesday, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth, shared a cryptic tweet with an image that looked a lot like a laptop wrapped in a paper bag. The image shows a laptop that has semblance to Apple’s popular MacBook line-up in terms of colour. The paper envelope is also a subtle nod to how Apple’s former CEO revealed the MacBook Air in 2008, in order to emphasize how thin the machine is.

View Full Image The laptop in the image comes with realme branding (Android Authority)

Realme Book, spotted in the pictures, does carry the same colour that was shared by Sheth. In the images we can clearly see that Realme has taken strong inspiration from Apple, even in terms of form factor. The laptop seems to have a 3:2 aspect ratio, that Apple MacBooks are popular for. The laptop seems to feature an aluminium shell. However, there’s no way to ascertain if it is metal or plastic.

View Full Image The Realme laptop will come with Windows OS (Android Authority)

The bezels on the laptop’s screen also seem to be extremely thin, hinting towards a compact form factor. Realme branding can be seen under the laptop screen. The shots also reveal that the Realme Book will run on Windows.

Realme Pad

The tablet was not pictured completely but a screenshot of the launch presentation confirms that the tablet will be called Realme Pad. The sides of the tablet, which is seen in the image, show squared off edges, similar to the latest line-up of Apple’s iPad Pro. There’s not much to go about, but we can see a camera bump on the back panel which indicates a dual or single lens unit.

Here's the cryptic tweet Sheth had shared:

01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B#realme new product category has a message for you!

Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife? pic.twitter.com/PhPcvn0668 — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.