Realme budget phone Narzo 10A to go on sale today: Details here

Realme ’s new budget smartphone in the Narzo series will be going on sale today at 12 pm. The device will be selling via Realme’s website and Flipkart. The device will now be available across the country, apart from the containment zones designated by the state and central government.

Price and offers

The Realme Narzo 10A will be selling at ₹8,499. On Flipkart, the phone will get a few offers from banks and the e-commerce platform. The company is offering 5% ‘Unlimited Cashback’ on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders will get 10% off. The price on both platforms is inclusive of a ₹500 discount. Buyers can also opt for no cost EMI starting from ₹709/month on Flipkart alongside the option for standard EMI.

The Realme Narzo 10A will be available in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will be offered in So White and So Blue colour.

Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 chipset and along with the 3GB and 32GB of internal storage the phones also provides a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 256GB.

The display is a 6.5-inch unit with HD+ resolution. The smartphone gets a drop notch that houses the front camera of the device.

Coming to the cameras, the Narzo 10A comes with a triple lens setup on the rear panel. This setup includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front the smartphone has a 5MP lens.

The device comes with a 5000mAh battery unit which the company claims provides 30-day standby time.The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI.

