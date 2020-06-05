Realme budget phone Narzo 10A to go on sale today: Details here

The Realme Narzo 10A will be selling at ₹8,499. On Flipkart, the phone will get a few offers from banks and the e-commerce platform. The company is offering 5% ‘Unlimited Cashback’ on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders will get 10% off. The price on both platforms is inclusive of a ₹500 discount. Buyers can also opt for no cost EMI starting from ₹709/month on Flipkart alongside the option for standard EMI.