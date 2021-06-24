New Delhi: Realme launched a new smart TV and TWS earbuds in India. The Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Q2 will go on sale next week.

Realme Buds Q2 will be available in two colours- Active Black & Calm Grey and is priced at ₹2,499 . The first sale is scheduled to live from 30 June at 12 noon on realme.com, Amazon & mainline channels.

The Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch has been priced at ₹18,999. The first sale of the latest Realme Smart TV Full HD is scheduled for 29 June, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. The Realme Smart TV comes with a one-year warranty, and an additional one year of warranty on screen.

Realme Buds Q2

The Realme Buds Q2 come with Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) of up to 25dB. The Buds Q2 also features a Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls.

The company claims that the Buds Q2 can achieve 28hrs of total playback. The earbuds get a 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms low latency and can be customized with the Realme Link App. It also gets touch controls, supports IPX5 water resistance and provides 3 hrs playback with 10 mins of charging, according to the company.

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch

The smart TV comes with a FHD display and has a gamut of up to 85% NTSC. Realme Smart TV FHD 32 comes with bezels as thin as 8.7mm. The new smart TV comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Smart TV gets a MediaTek 64-bit Quad-core Processor and an all-in-one smart remote. The TV runs on Android 9.

