Realme Buds Q2, new Realme Smart TV launched in India: Price, features

The smart TV comes with a FHD display and has a gamut of up to 85% NTSC. Realme Smart TV FHD 32 comes with bezels as thin as 8.7mm. The new smart TV comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Smart TV gets a MediaTek 64-bit Quad-core Processor and an all-in-one smart remote. The TV runs on Android 9.