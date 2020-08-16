Realme is all set to launch two new entrants in the popular c-series line-up. The company will be launching the C12 and C15 in India. The launch event is scheduled for 18 August at 12:30 PM. The Realme C12 will be the more cheaper of the two and is expected to be priced in the budget segment slightly above the Realme C11 that was launched few months back. The company is expected to price the C12 below ₹10,000.

The company has also put up banners and dedicated pages on its website for both C12 and C15. The Realme C12 will launch with a triple camera setup. Recently, the company revealed that the C12 will feature a 13MP primary sensor with AI features. The camera setup will also be able to capture slo-mo videos.

The C12 will feature a 6.5-inch screen with a water drop notch. Realme claims the device will get a screen to body ratio of 88%. In terms of processing power, the phone will feature MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with up to 2.3GHz frequency.

Both phones will feature a 6000mAh battery unit. On the C12, the company claims the user will get 57 days of standby time or 46 hours of calling time or 60 hours of music streaming or 28 hours of YouTube streaming. Both phones will also feature a fingerprint sensor on the back panel under the camera setup.

The invitation sent out by the company states, “As the fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme is set to offer more options at each price segment. With our zeal to provide products with the latest technology, we are introducing realme C12 and realme C15, to take C-series to another level of quality offerings for entry-level segment smartphones. Building on our “Dare to Leap" attitude, we will continue to deliver cutting-edge technology across various price segments."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated