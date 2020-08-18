Realme unveiled the Realme C12 and Realme C15 in India through an online event. The two new phones are priced in the budget segment and both specs that are similar to each other. The Realme C12 is the cheaper version of the two phones and comes in a single variant. The phone gets a mammoth 6000mAh battery. However, the Realme C12 doesn’t get 18W fast charging as its elder sibling Realme C15.

The first sale of the Realme C12 will happen on 24 August at 12:00 PM. The sale will be conducted on realme.com and Flipkart. The company claims that the device will be made available in offline stores on August 31. The company has launched the Realme C12 in a single variant and that variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is priced at ₹8,999 and will be available in two colour options, Power Blue and Power Silver.

Realme C12

The Realme C12 comes with a 6.5-inch screen and a triple camera setup on the rear panel.

Realme claims the phone has a screen to body ratio of 88%. A waterdrop notch sits on top of the display which houses the front facing camera.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.2 large aperture a B&W lens and a Macro lens. The front camera is a 5MP unit.

In terms of processing power, the phone will feature MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with up to 2.3GHz frequency. As mentioned above, the Realme C12 features a 6000mAh battery unit. The company claims the user will get 57 days of standby time or 46 hours of calling time or 60 hours of music streaming or 28 hours of YouTube streaming. Both phones will also feature a fingerprint sensor on the back panel under the camera setup.

