Realme C12 launched with triple lens camera at 8,999: Details here

The first sale of the Realme C12 will happen on 24 August at 12:00 PM. The sale will be conducted on realme.com and Flipkart. The company claims that the device will be made available in offline stores on August 31. The company has launched the Realme C12 in a single variant and that variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is priced at ₹8,999 and will be available in two colour options, Power Blue and Power Silver.