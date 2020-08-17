Realme will be introducing two new entry level smartphones in India. The company has chosen 18 August as the launch date for C12 and C15. Both phones belong to the popular C-series and will be placed in the budget segment. In terms of specifications and price there are minor differences that will make the C15 a slightly more expensive phone.

The Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the phone that will be unveiled in India. In terms of price, the Realme C15 is priced at IDR 1,999,000 which roughly translates to ₹10,050. The cheaper Realme C12 was launched at a price of IDR 1,899,000 (Roughly ₹9,650). The prices in India may slightly vary in India depending on various factors.

Specs

In terms of specifications, the company has revealed that the phone will get a quad camera setup. The setup will include a 13MP primary lens, 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor for portraits and a 2MP macro lens.

The mammoth 6000mAh battery is the selling point for both the Realme C15 and Realme C12. However, the Realme C15 will also get a fast charging speed of 18W. The company claims the charger can get the phone from 0 to 25% in 30 minutes. Realme also claims that the battery will provide 46 hours of calling, 60 hours of music streaming and 28 hours of YouTube video streaming.

The phone comes with a 6.55-inch display which Realme claims will provide a screen to body ratio of 88%. The device is powered by the same octa-core processor as the C12. The C15 will be launched with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset which comes with frequency of up to 2.3GHz.

The launch event will give us a clear picture of how the company plans to price the device and how the two smartphones will be placed in an already-crowded budget segment with the new Narzo series and other C-series smartphones.

