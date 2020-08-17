Realme C15 launch: What to expect in terms of price, specifications

The Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the phone that will be unveiled in India. In terms of price, the Realme C15 is priced at IDR 1,999,000 which roughly translates to ₹10,050. The cheaper Realme C12 was launched at a price of IDR 1,899,000 (Roughly ₹9,650). The prices in India may slightly vary in India depending on various factors.