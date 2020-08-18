Realme C15 launched in India with starting price below 10,000: Details here

Realme has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market. The new phones were launched through an online event and both fall in the highly competitive budget phone segment. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 come with features like a 6000mAh battery, MediaTek chipset and a 6.5-inch screen.

The Realme C15 will be available in two memory variants, 3+32GB and 4+64GB, and is equipped with 3-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (expandable up to 256GB). The 3GB RAM variant will be priced at ₹9,999 whereas the 4GB RAM variant will be priced at ₹10,999.

The first sale of the Realme C15 will happen on 27 August at 12:00 P.M. on realme.com and Flipkart. The company claims that the phones will be available in offline stores on 3rd September

In terms of specifications, the company has revealed that the phone will get a quad camera setup. The setup will include a 13MP primary lens, 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 2 MP B&W lens for portraits and a 2MP macro lens.The phone will come with a 8MP selfie camera.

The mammoth 6000mAh battery is the selling point for both the Realme C15 and Realme C12. However, the Realme C15 will also get a fast charging speed of 18W. The company claims the charger can get the phone from 0 to 25% in 30 minutes. Realme also claims that the battery will provide 46 hours of calling, 60 hours of music streaming and 28 hours of YouTube video streaming.

The phone comes with a 6.55-inch display which Realme claims will provide a screen to body ratio of 88%. The device is powered by the same octa-core processor as the C12. The C15 will be launched with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset which comes with frequency of up to 2.3GHz.

