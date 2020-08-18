Realme C15 launched in India with starting price below 10,000: Details here

The mammoth 6000mAh battery is the selling point for both the Realme C15 and Realme C12. However, the Realme C15 will also get a fast charging speed of 18W. The company claims the charger can get the phone from 0 to 25% in 30 minutes. Realme also claims that the battery will provide 46 hours of calling, 60 hours of music streaming and 28 hours of YouTube video streaming.