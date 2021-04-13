Realme India will be conducting the first sale of its latest entry-level smartphone Realme C20 today from 12PM onwards. The phone will be available on Realme website, Flipkart site as well as mainline channels. Realme C20 is the latest addition to Realme C-series along with Realme C21 and Realme C25. The three variants were launched last week.

Realme C20 will be available in two colours - Cool Grey and Cool Blue. The phone is priced at ₹6,799 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The price will be applicable only for the first 1 million customers. Post that time period Realme C20 will be priced at ₹6,999.

Realme C20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch display. The smartphone screen also features a water drop notch to house the front camera. Realme C20 comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which the company claims could last 43 days in standby mode and also supports reverse charging.

In terms of optics, the phone gets an 8MP AI camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The back cover is processed with a texture produced by a German five-axis radium engraving machine.

Realme’s ‘youth flagship’ Realme 8 will also go on sale today. The company will be selling the new device via Flipkart and the company’s official website from 12 PM.

The 6GB+128GB variant will be selling at a price of ₹15,999. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a 5000mAh battery which supports 30W Dart charge

The phone gets a 64MP AI quad camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 8 (6GB+128GB) comes in two colours, Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via