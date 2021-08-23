Realme has launched its new entry-level smartphone in India on Monday. The Realme C21Y has been launched in two variants, with prices starting at ₹8,999. The device features a triple camera set-up and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C21Y comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device gets a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB.

The screen on the Realme C21Y is a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The panel has a teardrop cutout at top to house the selfie camera.

The rear of the device sports a triple camera set-up, including a 13MP primary sensor with PDAF and 4x digital zoom. The other two sensors are a 2MP black and white shooter and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera gets Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty, Filter and Chroma Boost features.

The front camera gets a 5MP sensor and Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view, Beauty Mode, HDR and Face-Recognition features, along with different filters.

The Realme C21Y draws power from a 5,000mAh battery capable of reverse charging. The smartphone runs Android 11 with realme UI on top.

On connectivity front, Realme C21Y gets Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port. As for sensors, the smartphone carriers a fingerprint sensor at the back, along with magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and acceleration sensor.

The 3GB variant of Realme C21Y has been priced at ₹8,999, whereas the 4GB variant will cost ₹9,999. The device has been launched in blue and black colour options with a cross pattern on the back.

The Realme C21Y will go on sale from 12PM on August 30. It will be available on Realme's official website and Flipkart.

