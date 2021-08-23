Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Realme C21Y affordable smartphone launched at 8,999. Specifications, features

Realme C21Y affordable smartphone launched at 8,999. Specifications, features

Realme C21Y
2 min read . 01:17 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Realme C21Y comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

Realme has launched its new entry-level smartphone in India on Monday. The Realme C21Y has been launched in two variants, with prices starting at 8,999. The device features a triple camera set-up and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C21Y comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device gets a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB.

Also Read: Realme GT 5G, cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 888, launched in India

The screen on the Realme C21Y is a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The panel has a teardrop cutout at top to house the selfie camera.

The rear of the device sports a triple camera set-up, including a 13MP primary sensor with PDAF and 4x digital zoom. The other two sensors are a 2MP black and white shooter and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera gets Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty, Filter and Chroma Boost features.

The front camera gets a 5MP sensor and Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view, Beauty Mode, HDR and Face-Recognition features, along with different filters.

Also Read: Realme introduces its first laptop Realme Book in India. All you need to know

The Realme C21Y draws power from a 5,000mAh battery capable of reverse charging. The smartphone runs Android 11 with realme UI on top.

On connectivity front, Realme C21Y gets Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port. As for sensors, the smartphone carriers a fingerprint sensor at the back, along with magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and acceleration sensor.

The 3GB variant of Realme C21Y has been priced at 8,999, whereas the 4GB variant will cost 9,999. The device has been launched in blue and black colour options with a cross pattern on the back.

The Realme C21Y will go on sale from 12PM on August 30. It will be available on Realme's official website and Flipkart.

Also Read: Realme's Dizo launches first smartwatch at 2,999. Details here

