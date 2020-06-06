Realme had conducted the first sale of its smart watch in India on Friday and the company seems to have registered a staggering number of sales in a matter of minutes. The Chinese brand claimed that they were able to sell over 15,000 units of the smart watch within two minutes of its going on sale . The smart watch was available on Flipkart and Realme’s official website at a price of ₹3,999.

"A new category, a new record. Our first smart watch #realmeWatch has got huge success as we have set a new benchmark with 15000 plus units sold in less than 2 mins. One more step closer towards becoming the most popular tech trendsetter," tweeted Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

Realme Watch specifications:

The watch comes with a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It supports a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor and comes with 20mm removable straps. The device gets IP68-certification for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Watch is powered by Android 5.0 and houses a 160 mAh battery unit, which according to company's claims, can offer seven days of usage with the continuous heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with disabled heart rate monitoring. It also gets a Power Saving Mode which can provide up to 20 days of usage on a single charge, according to the company. For connectivity, the device features Bluetooth 5.0.

The Realme Watch gets a number of different sensors for fitness tracking which includes a heart rate monitoring sensor. The watch uses a built-in PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring. The wearable keeps evaluating the heart rate every five minutes. It will also alert the user of abnormal heart rate throughout the day. Realme also provides SpO2 monitoring to help track blood oxygen levels.

The Realme Watch provides 14 sports modes which includes Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Running, Outdoor Running, Walking, and Yoga, among others. It can even monitor sleep, offer sedentary and provide hydration reminders.

