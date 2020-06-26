Realme confident about post-Covid-19 growth: Madhav Sheth

MS: If you look at the mid-premium price category, there are a bunch of options available to the customers. Although, if we compare the given options, there won't be a significant point of difference with respect to the specifications. But it isn't the case with realme X3 SuperZoom. As a 4G flagship, it is one of the best smartphones in the mid-premium price segment (Sub-30K). realme X3 SuperZoom offers some of the best-in class features in the market such as 64MP quad camera, 8MP 5x periscope telephoto lens, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle that deliver 60x zoom, and 2MP macro lens etc. In fact, we are positive that our new-add on features such as The Starry Mode and Super Nightscape 4.0 will add on to the device’s curiosity quotient among the consumers and hence will be a big hit.