Realme confirms flagship smartphone ‘Race’ will launch with Snapdragon 888

Realme has announced that it will be one of the first manufacturers to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset that was announced on 1 December.

Realme made the announcement after the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020. Realme claims that the device which will be launched with the Snapdragon 888 will be code named ‘Race’.

“This is a milestone both for realme and our users. realme is working towards being a democratizer of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021." said Madhav Sheth, VP, realme & CEO, realme India and Europe.

“We have closely worked with Qualcomm Technologies since its inception to bring a slew of high quality, powerful smartphones to consumers around the world from the 4G to the promising 5G era. In 2020, realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform in realme X50 Pro 5G, becoming the first 5G flagship smartphone in India. The realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 has been widely recognized by the markets worldwide." he added.

Another major manufacturer, Xiaomi has also announced that their next Mi flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 888. Oppo has also confirmed that they will be launching the Find X3 with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

