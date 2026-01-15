Realme could launch the first 10,000 mAh battery phone in India this month: here's what to expect

Realme's long-awaited 10,000mAh battery phone could soon finally be launching in India. The phone was first showcased by the company in May last year, but the company had never officially confirmed when the device would be launching either in India or in its home market, China.

However, a new leak reveals that the phone has already received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and will soon be debuting in India.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the Realme phone with the model number RMX5107 has received BIS certification on 22 December and is slated to debut in India in January 2026.

Meanwhile, Realme's head of product marketing, Francis Wong, also shared a post on X showing an upcoming phone displaying its battery stats after using it for more than 30 days. Wong showed the phone with 3 percent battery remaining and stated that he would not charge it till launch day, showcasing the battery prowess of the device.

What to expect from Realme's 10,000mAh battery phone? Last year, Realme had said that its 10,000mAh battery phone will come with a thickness of 8.5mm and weigh just over 200 grams. The company had also revealed that it is using an ultra-high silicon content anode battery for the phone, with a 10 percent silicon ratio and an energy density of 887Wh/L.

It also said that for accommodating the large battery, the company is using a “Mini Diamond Architecture” for the phone’s internals. The phone was also said to come with the world's narrowest mainboard at just 23.4mm.

Leaks suggest that the phone could be a part of the Realme P series lineup, which would make it a mid-range device. In this segment, Realme may become the first smartphone maker to debut a 10,000mAh battery phone in India. There is no clarity yet on what kind of fast charging Realme would provide to top up this 10,000mAh battery phone.

However, other smartphone makers aren't too far behind either. OnePlus, for instance, has been said to be working on the OnePlus Nord 6 lineup with a whopping 9,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, a 7,000mAh battery has become the new normal these days among Chinese flagships and mid-range devices, and even budget devices have started to come with over a 6,000mAh battery. For instance, the recently released OnePlus 15R came with a 7,400mAh battery, while the Poco F7 launched last year packed a 7,550mAh battery pack.