Realme expects new series to fetch 15% market share in 10K- 20K segment

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday said it expects to get 10-15 per cent share in the 4G handsets segment priced in the range of ₹10,000- ₹20,000 a unit with the launch of new 8 series devices.

"With the launch of realme 8 series, we are aiming to penetrate deeper into the ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 mid-range 4G market, and capture the young users across the country.

"We plan to increase our market share in this segment to 10-15 per cent with the launch of the 8 series," Realme Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer (India and Europe) Madhav Seth said on sidelines of launching the new series.

The company unveiled two new models, Realme 8 Pro, first smartphone with 108 megapixel ultra quad camera and Realme 8 with 64 MP AI quad camera.

Realme has launched two variants of Realme 8 Pro priced at ₹17,999 and ₹19,999 which will start selling on March 25 at the company's website, e-commerce portal Flipkart and mainline channels.

Three variants of Realme 8, which comes with Mediatek Helio gaming processor, priced in the range of 14,999 and ₹16,999 will also start selling the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seth said that the company is looking to sell 25-30 million smartphones in 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

