Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Realme expects new series to fetch 15% market share in 10K- 20K segment

Realme expects new series to fetch 15% market share in 10K- 20K segment

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India & Europe
1 min read . 10:37 PM IST PTI

  • Realme will have all devices above 20,000 price range enabled with 5G technology
  • The company unveiled two new models, Realme 8 Pro, first smartphone with 108 megapixel ultra quad camera and Realme 8 with 64 MP AI quad camera

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday said it expects to get 10-15 per cent share in the 4G handsets segment priced in the range of 10,000- 20,000 a unit with the launch of new 8 series devices.

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday said it expects to get 10-15 per cent share in the 4G handsets segment priced in the range of 10,000- 20,000 a unit with the launch of new 8 series devices.

The company will have all devices above 20,000 price range enabled with 5G technology.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company will have all devices above 20,000 price range enabled with 5G technology.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"With the launch of realme 8 series, we are aiming to penetrate deeper into the 10,000 to 20,000 mid-range 4G market, and capture the young users across the country.

"We plan to increase our market share in this segment to 10-15 per cent with the launch of the 8 series," Realme Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer (India and Europe) Madhav Seth said on sidelines of launching the new series.

The company unveiled two new models, Realme 8 Pro, first smartphone with 108 megapixel ultra quad camera and Realme 8 with 64 MP AI quad camera.

Realme has launched two variants of Realme 8 Pro priced at 17,999 and 19,999 which will start selling on March 25 at the company's website, e-commerce portal Flipkart and mainline channels.

Three variants of Realme 8, which comes with Mediatek Helio gaming processor, priced in the range of 14,999 and 16,999 will also start selling the same day.

According to market research firm IDC, Realme recorded the highest year-on-year growth of 19 per cent in the smartphone category in 2020 with shipment of 19.2 million phones amounting to 13 per cent market share in India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Seth said that the company is looking to sell 25-30 million smartphones in 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.