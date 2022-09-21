Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Realme Festive Days sale: Discount on Realme C33, Realme Narzo 50i and more

2 min read . 02:07 PM ISTLivemint

  Realme Festive Days sale will offer great deals on the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3T. The eight-day long sale will start September 23 at 12 midnight

Smartphone brand Realme has announced a Festive Days sale for its customers. The sale offers discounts on Realme phones, Realme laptops, Realme wireless earbuds and other products. The eight-day long sale will start September 23 at 12 midnight and will continue till September 30.

In the sale, Realme C33 will be available at a discounted price of 7,999 after a discount of 1,000 on its original price. Realme Narzo 50i will retail at 7,999 onwards. Realme will offer huge discounts on Realme GT models. The price of Realme GT 2 will start at 29,999 in the sale. Similarly, the Realme GT 2 Pro can be purchased at 34,999 for the 8GB RAM model. While the 12GB RAM variant will be available at 42,999.

Realme Festive Days sale will offer great deals on the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3T. The smartphone’s 6GB and 8GB variants are priced at 22,999 and 24,999, respectively. The phone’s top-end model packs 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. In the sale, it will be available at 26,999. The variant’s original price is 33,999.

As part of the sale, Realme 9 Pro+ will be available at a discounted price of 17,999. The phone will get a discount of 7,000 on its original price of 24,999. Other models will be available at 19,999 and 21,999. The standard Realme 9 Pro can be purchased at 14,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The phone’s 8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, will retail at 16,999.

In the upcoming Realme Festive Deals sale, buyers can also purchase the recently launched Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3. Both the devices are priced at 4,999 and 2,499, respectively. Realme has created a microsite of the sale that has a Notify Me button to get the latest updates on the sale. Those interested will get a chance to scratch and win 100 off coupon.

