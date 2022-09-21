Realme Festive Days sale: Discount on Realme C33, Realme Narzo 50i and more

In the sale, Realme C33 will be available at a discounted price of ₹7,999 after a discount of ₹1,000 on its original price. Realme Narzo 50i will retail at ₹7,999 onwards. Realme will offer huge discounts on Realme GT models. The price of Realme GT 2 will start at ₹29,999 in the sale. Similarly, the Realme GT 2 Pro can be purchased at ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM model. While the 12GB RAM variant will be available at ₹42,999.