Realme Festive Days sale: Discount on Realme C33, Realme Narzo 50i and more

Realme Festive Days sale will offer great deals on the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3T. The eight-day long sale will start September 23 at 12 midnight
Smartphone brand Realme has announced a Festive Days sale for its customers. The sale offers discounts on Realme phones, Realme laptops, Realme wireless earbuds and other products. The eight-day long sale will start September 23 at 12 midnight and will continue till September 30.
In the sale, Realme C33 will be available at a discounted price of ₹7,999 after a discount of ₹1,000 on its original price. Realme Narzo 50i will retail at ₹7,999 onwards. Realme will offer huge discounts on Realme GT models. The price of Realme GT 2 will start at ₹29,999 in the sale. Similarly, the Realme GT 2 Pro can be purchased at ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM model. While the 12GB RAM variant will be available at ₹42,999.
Realme Festive Days sale will offer great deals on the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3T. The smartphone’s 6GB and 8GB variants are priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively. The phone’s top-end model packs 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. In the sale, it will be available at ₹26,999. The variant’s original price is ₹33,999.
As part of the sale, Realme 9 Pro+ will be available at a discounted price of ₹17,999. The phone will get a discount of ₹7,000 on its original price of ₹24,999. Other models will be available at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999. The standard Realme 9 Pro can be purchased at ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The phone’s 8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, will retail at ₹16,999.
In the upcoming Realme Festive Deals sale, buyers can also purchase the recently launched Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3. Both the devices are priced at ₹4,999 and ₹2,499, respectively. Realme has created a microsite of the sale that has a Notify Me button to get the latest updates on the sale. Those interested will get a chance to scratch and win ₹100 off coupon.
