Realme unveiled the two new smartphones on in its GT line-up on Wednesday. These include the company next flagship Realme GT 5G, the cheapest smartphone to sport the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, and the Realme GT Master Edition.

The Realme GT 5G offers flagship features like a high refresh rate screen, a glass sandwich design or a dual-tone vegan leather back, up to 12GB of RAM, SuperDart Charge for fast charging, and more. The Realme Master Edition also gets most these bells and whistles and more, including a street photography mode and dynamic RAM expansion.

Realme GT price and availability

Realme GT 5G will be available in two memory variants - the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at ₹37,999 in India, whereas the top-shelf variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail for ₹41,999 in the country. The latter variant will feature a dual-tone vegan leather back.

For Realme GT Master Edition, the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant will cost 25,999. The higher 8GB variant with 128GB storage variant will carry a price tag of ₹27,999, whereas the 256GB variant will retail for ₹29,999.

The Realme GT 5G will be up for sale for the first time on Realme's official website, Flipkart and offline retail stores at 12PM on August 25. The Realme GT Master Edition will go on sale via the same channels on August 26.

With the Flipkart smart upgrade program, users can get the devices at only 70 per cent of their actual prices and bring it even lower by clubbing bank offers at the time of purchase.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The USP of Realme GT is bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor at the lowest price. The 5nm flagship SoC is clocked at 2.84GHz and coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, or 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone gets dynamic RAM expansion to add 7GB more RAM to the physical memory available on the device. It runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0.

The battery on the device is a 4,500 mAh with 65W SuperDart fast charging capability. The device uses stainless steel vapour cooling system for 50 per cent better heat dissipation.

The screen on Realme GT 5G is a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+. The panel features 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz sampling rate.

On the camera front, Realme GT 5G features a triple camera set-up at the back and a corner punch hole selfie camera up front. The primary sensor at the back is a 64MP Sony wide sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter with 26mm wide field of view.

The device will be available in three colour options - Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver and a dual-tone vegan leather back in yellow and black. The vegan leather has been given the anti-odour and anti-crack treatment.

The Realme GT 5G covers most of the 5G bandwidth and also offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It supports the conventional WiFi bands as well as WiFi Direct, and WiFi hotspot.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition features what the company is calling the suitcase design at the back, designed by renowned tech designer Naoto Fukusawa. The device has a 3D molding vegan leather design at the back , available in Voyager Grey, Lune White and Cosmos Black.

The device runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It also gets Dynamic RAM Expanison which adds 5GB to the physical memory. The device runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Realme said that he GT Master Edition will get two years of OS and security updates.

The screen is a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1,000 nits of brightness. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth user experience.

The battery is a 4,300 mAh unit with 65W SuperDart fast charging.

The back features a triple camera set-up, including a 64MP wide sensor as the primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The 32MP selfie camera is housed in punch hole at the top left corner of the device.

The Realme GT Master Edition gets a dedicated Street Photography Mode, which uses computational photography techniques that allows users to capture fleeting moments in a moment. The mode includes elements like DIS snapshot, instant focus and quick access. The camera on GT Master Edition also gets Film Simulation Colour feature that includes filters like street filter, black and white plus and dramatic.

On the connectivity front, the Realme GT Master Edition gets 5Gbcapabilities, WiFi 6 as well as traditional Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 2.0 and even a 3.5m audio jack.

