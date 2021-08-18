The USP of Realme GT is bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor at the lowest price. The 5nm flagship SoC is clocked at 2.84GHz and coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, or 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone gets dynamic RAM expansion to add 7GB more RAM to the physical memory available on the device. It runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0.