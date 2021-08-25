Realme GT 5G to go on sale today. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 5G which is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The sale will starts today at 12 PM via realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. The phone is named GT as the company claims it is Inspired by the classic grand tourer from the auto industry

Price

Realme GT 5G is priced at ₹37,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and ₹41,999 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be available in two colours: Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue

With the Flipkart upgrade program, buyers can pay just 70% of the cost and purchase the 8GB+128GB variant at ₹26,599 and 12GB+256GB variant at ₹29,399.

Features

The smartphone is equipped with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. Realme GT 5G comes with 65W SuperDart Charge and a 4500mAh battery, which can be charged to 100% in approx 35 mins, according to the company.

Realme GT 5G features a Dual-tone Leather Design (vegetal leather). The smartphone weighs 186gm. The smartphone consists of a 64MP Sony Triple Camera with a newly upgraded multi-frame synthesis algorithm which the company claims gives clarity close to 108MP and also comes with a Sony 16MP front camera with AI beauty mode and Bokeh Effect.

The device gets a Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling system which the company claims provides 42% higher strength than that of traditional copper VC cooling systems. Realme GT 5G also features dynamic RAM expansion technology with 7 GB of expandable RAM. The company claims this enables users to enjoy upto 19GB of experience.

