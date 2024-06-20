Realme GT 6 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 chipset: Check price, specifications and more
Realme GT 6 debuts globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, offering up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera, and 120W SuperVOOC charging, it runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5, emphasizing AI enhancements and robust connectivity options.
Realme GT 6, the latest addition to Realme's smartphone lineup, has officially debuted in markets worldwide, including India. Unveiled on Thursday, this flagship device is powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, marking a significant leap in performance and AI capabilities comparable to leading brands like Samsung and Google.