Realme GT 6, the latest addition to Realme's smartphone lineup, has officially debuted in markets worldwide, including India. Unveiled on Thursday, this flagship device is powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, marking a significant leap in performance and AI capabilities comparable to leading brands like Samsung and Google. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing Priced competitively, the base model of the GT 6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at Rs. 40,999, scaling up to Rs. 44,999 for the top-end variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Pre-booking starts today, June 20th, and runs through June 24th, offering attractive incentives such as six months of screen damage protection, substantial bank offers, and discounts up to Rs. 1,000 on exchange, with flexible no-cost EMI plans available.

Specifications Sporting a vibrant AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, the Realme GT 6 boasts a triple-camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, promising crisp and detailed photography. Its sleek design comes in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green shades, appealing to both style enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the software front, the Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5, ensuring a seamless user experience. Its expansive 6.78-inch display supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, delivering vivid visuals with up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. A robust 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging capability ensures rapid power-ups, boasting a remarkable zero to 50 percent charge in just ten minutes.

With advanced AI features like AI Night Vision Mode and Smart Removal, the Realme GT 6 enhances photo quality and user interaction, making it a compelling choice in the competitive smartphone market. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6, catering to modern connectivity needs.

Weighing in at 199 grams and measuring 162x75.1x8.65mm, the Realme GT 6 strikes a balance between ergonomic design and powerful performance, setting a new standard for flagship smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

