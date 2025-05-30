Subscribe

Realme GT 7, GT 7T go on sale in India: Prices start at ₹34,999, specs, features and more

Realme has launched the GT 7 and GT 7T smartphones in India, available on Amazon and the Realme website. Both feature powerful processors, large batteries, and impressive camera setups. Prices start at 34,999 for the GT 7T and 39,999 for the GT 7, with attractive launch offers.

Published30 May 2025, 10:54 PM IST
Realme has officially commenced sales of its new flagship smartphones—the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T—in India, following their launch last week.
Realme has officially commenced sales of its new flagship smartphones—the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T—in India, following their launch last week. Both handsets are now available for purchase via Amazon and the Realme India website, with the premium Dream Edition of the GT 7 series slated to go on sale next month.

The Realme GT 7 debuts with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, while the GT 7T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset. Both devices pack a massive 7,000mAh battery, supported by blazing-fast 120W charging capabilities. Running on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, these smartphones are promised to receive four years of operating system updates and six years of security patches.

Realme GT 7, GT 7T: Pricing and Offers

The Realme GT 7 starts at 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 42,999, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB version comes in at 46,999. Colour options include IceSense Black and IceSense Blue.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 7T is priced slightly lower, starting at 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models are priced at 37,999 and 41,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from IceSense Black, IceSense Blue, and Racing Yellow colourways.

As part of the launch offers, Realme is providing an instant discount of 3,000 across both devices. Additionally, customers can receive up to 5,000 off on the GT 7 and up to 6,000 on the GT 7T through exchange deals. No-cost EMI plans are also available, with monthly instalments starting at 4,444 for the GT 7 and 3,889 for the GT 7T. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can enjoy cashback of up to 1,199.

Key Specifications

Both smartphones come equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera and AMOLED displays boasting 120Hz refresh rates and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The GT 7 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K panel (1,264×2,780 pixels), while the GT 7T has a marginally larger 6.80-inch screen with a resolution of 1,280×2,800 pixels.

In terms of photography, the Realme GT 7 houses a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The GT 7T features a dual-camera arrangement with a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor and the same 8MP ultra-wide camera.

 
