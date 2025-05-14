Subscribe

Realme GT 7 launching in India on May 27: 7,000mAh Battery, 120W charging, 120FPS gaming confirmed

The Realme GT 7 is set for a global launch on 27 May, featuring a 7,000mAh battery, Dimensity 9400e chipset, and a 144Hz OLED display. It boasts impressive performance metrics, including a benchmark score exceeding 2.45 million and 120W fast charging.

Edited By Govind Choudhary
Updated14 May 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Realme has officially confirmed that its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7, will debut globally, including in India, on 27 May. (Realme)

Realme has officially confirmed that its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7, will debut globally, including in India, on 27 May. The announcement comes with several key hardware revelations, including a massive 7,000mAh battery and MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400e chipset.

Advertisement

According to the company, the Dimensity 9400e platform utilises an X4 prime core and is built on the same advanced fabrication process as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Realme claims the GT 7 has surpassed an AnTuTu benchmark score of 2.45 million, positioning it among the top-performing smartphones in the market.

You may be interested in

Realme GT7

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size

₹45990

Check Details

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A56

  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹44999

₹52999

Get This

14% OFF

Vivo V50

  • Rose Red
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹36999

₹42999

Get This

4% OFF

OnePlus 13R

  • Astral Trail
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹42998

₹44999

Get This

19% OFF

Vivo V40 Pro

  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹44500

₹54999

Get This

Vivo V30 Pro

  • Classic Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹41999

Check Details

Vivo V30 Pro

  • Classic Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹41999

Check Details

Find more mobile

The device will also feature a GT Boost mode, with Realme promising consistent 120FPS gameplay in BGMI for up to six hours. This mode is said to offer millisecond-level performance optimisation for reduced power consumption and improved thermal efficiency—enhanced further by IceSense Graphene technology.

In terms of visuals, the Realme GT 7 is set to sport a display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Though not yet confirmed, the handset is expected to mirror the Chinese variant, which boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 6,500 nits.

Advertisement
Also Read | Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, 80x 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Details

Powering the device is a 10 per cent silicon anode 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, which the brand claims can take the phone from one per cent to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. It will also support 7.5W reverse charging and is equipped with a dedicated battery management chip aimed at reducing overheating by up to 95 per cent while extending overall battery lifespan up to three times.

Aesthetically, the Realme GT 7 will be available in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue, while the accompanying GT 7T variant will launch in black, blue, and yellow finishes.

In China, Realme previously introduced the GT 7 earlier this year with a slightly larger 7,200mAh battery and 100W charging support, powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsRealme GT 7 launching in India on May 27: 7,000mAh Battery, 120W charging, 120FPS gaming confirmed
Read Next Story