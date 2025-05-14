Realme GT 7 launching in India on May 27: 7,000mAh Battery, 120W charging, 120FPS gaming confirmed

Realme has officially confirmed that its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7, will debut globally, including in India, on 27 May. The announcement comes with several key hardware revelations, including a massive 7,000mAh battery and MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400e chipset.

According to the company, the Dimensity 9400e platform utilises an X4 prime core and is built on the same advanced fabrication process as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Realme claims the GT 7 has surpassed an AnTuTu benchmark score of 2.45 million, positioning it among the top-performing smartphones in the market.

The device will also feature a GT Boost mode, with Realme promising consistent 120FPS gameplay in BGMI for up to six hours. This mode is said to offer millisecond-level performance optimisation for reduced power consumption and improved thermal efficiency—enhanced further by IceSense Graphene technology.

In terms of visuals, the Realme GT 7 is set to sport a display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Though not yet confirmed, the handset is expected to mirror the Chinese variant, which boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 6,500 nits.

Powering the device is a 10 per cent silicon anode 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, which the brand claims can take the phone from one per cent to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. It will also support 7.5W reverse charging and is equipped with a dedicated battery management chip aimed at reducing overheating by up to 95 per cent while extending overall battery lifespan up to three times.

Aesthetically, the Realme GT 7 will be available in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue, while the accompanying GT 7T variant will launch in black, blue, and yellow finishes.

In China, Realme previously introduced the GT 7 earlier this year with a slightly larger 7,200mAh battery and 100W charging support, powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chipset.