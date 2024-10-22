Realme GT 7 Pro confirmed to launch in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset: What all to expect
The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro, launching in mid-November, will likely debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in India. It aims to compete with major brands and is expected to be priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000.
Realme India is all geared up to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in mid-November, marking the debut of Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the Indian market. The company has confirmed the handset's availability through Amazon and select offline retailers, though an exact launch date remains undisclosed.