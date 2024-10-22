The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro, launching in mid-November, will likely debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in India. It aims to compete with major brands and is expected to be priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000.

Realme India is all geared up to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in mid-November, marking the debut of Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the Indian market. The company has confirmed the handset's availability through Amazon and select offline retailers, though an exact launch date remains undisclosed.

Following its imminent release in China, the Indian version of the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to mirror its Chinese counterpart in terms of design and specifications. With the new flagship model, Realme is positioned to take on rivals like Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi, all of which are expected to incorporate the same high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in their upcoming devices.

According to a leak from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix, the GT 7 Pro is going to be very powerful in terms of performance. Reports indicate it scored a staggering 3,025,991 points on the AnTuTu benchmark, placing it ahead of competing chipsets such as MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro.

Leaks surrounding the device suggest it could feature a Samsung quad micro-curved display, offering DC dimming and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. The device is also expected to measure approximately 9mm in thickness and boast an IP69 rating for robust dust and water resistance. Powering the phone may be a substantial 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability, ensuring long battery life and rapid charging, as per a report from Gadgets 360.

Though the price has not been officially confirmed, industry insiders speculate the Realme GT 7 Pro could be priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000, making it a competitive offering in the premium smartphone segment.