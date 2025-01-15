The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is in full swing, and several smartphones, including the Realme GT7 Pro, have been discounted. The Realme GT 7 Pro, in particular, is a flagship phone worth considering, especially given the hardware features it packs, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—a flagship-grade processor and Qualcomm's current top-tier offering. The phone was initially launched at ₹59,999. While it is still retailing for the same price on Amazon India, you can get a really good deal on the phone by combining offers. Read on to find out how this works.

Realme GT 7 Pro Under ₹ 55,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale : How This Deal Works As mentioned, the Realme GT 7 Pro is currently listed for ₹59,998 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is listed for ₹65,998.

Now, things get interesting when you combine bank offers made available as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. For instance, if you have an SBI credit card, you can get an instant discount of ₹6,000 when checking out with the EMI option. This brings the price of the phone down to ₹53,998. Similarly, the 512GB model comes down to ₹59,998.

Is Realme GT 7 Pro Worth It? Think about it this way: the Realme GT 7 Pro for under ₹55,000 is a fantastic deal if you're considering it for its performance. It is undoubtedly a flagship-tier phone with top-end performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones, like the OnePlus 13, will cost you at least ₹65,000. So, the Realme GT 7 Pro for under ₹55,000 is a great value.

Yes, the cameras could have been better, but overall, as a package, the Realme GT 7 Pro is a no-brainer, especially considering the rest of its specs, including: