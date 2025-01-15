Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Realme GT 7 Pro price drops by 6,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro price drops by ₹6,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Check details

Shaurya Sharma

You can now get the Realme GT 7 Pro, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for 53,998. Here's how.

Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by a 5,800mAh battery
The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is in full swing, and several smartphones, including the Realme GT7 Pro, have been discounted. The Realme GT 7 Pro, in particular, is a flagship phone worth considering, especially given the hardware features it packs, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—a flagship-grade processor and Qualcomm's current top-tier offering. The phone was initially launched at 59,999. While it is still retailing for the same price on Amazon India, you can get a really good deal on the phone by combining offers. Read on to find out how this works.

Realme GT 7 Pro Under 55,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale : How This Deal Works

As mentioned, the Realme GT 7 Pro is currently listed for 59,998 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is listed for 65,998.

Now, things get interesting when you combine bank offers made available as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. For instance, if you have an SBI credit card, you can get an instant discount of 6,000 when checking out with the EMI option. This brings the price of the phone down to 53,998. Similarly, the 512GB model comes down to 59,998.

Is Realme GT 7 Pro Worth It?

Think about it this way: the Realme GT 7 Pro for under 55,000 is a fantastic deal if you're considering it for its performance. It is undoubtedly a flagship-tier phone with top-end performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones, like the OnePlus 13, will cost you at least 65,000. So, the Realme GT 7 Pro for under 55,000 is a great value.

Yes, the cameras could have been better, but overall, as a package, the Realme GT 7 Pro is a no-brainer, especially considering the rest of its specs, including:

  • A 5,800mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging.
  • A 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 6,500 nits of peak brightness.
  • 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
  • A triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
  • A 16MP selfie camera.
  • Dual IP ratings: IP68 and IP69.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology.
