Realme has confirmed that it will launch its flagship Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in India on November 26. The first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India, it has been confirmed to feature a Mars Design with a distinct textured back and several new AI features. On the AI front, the phone will offer tools like AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (expected):

Realme GT 7 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch display. It could be Samsung’s Eco² OLED Plus micro curved panel with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It is also said to come with an 8T LTPO circuit, meaning the phone will support a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. It will likely have a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, and Realme has already confirmed the presence of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath.

While being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the phone will come in 128/256/512 and 1TB storage options and 8/12/16 and 24GB RAM variants. The GT 7 Pro is said to house a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The GT 7 Pro is said to come with a triple camera sensor to the back with two 50MP shooters and a 8MP sensor. The rear camera setup will include a 3x telephoto lens but we will just have to wait for Realme to official announce the product for more details on that. On the front, GT 7 Pro will likely come with a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It is said to come running on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The GT 7 Pro could come with IP 68/69 certification, meaning it could even be submerged under water for a certain duration.

