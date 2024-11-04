Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite launching in India on November 26. Here's everything we know so far
Launching on November 26, the Realme GT 7 Pro will be India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone. It boasts a distinct Mars Design and offers innovative AI features including AI Sketch to Image and AI Game Super Resolution.
Realme has confirmed that it will launch its flagship Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in India on November 26. The first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India, it has been confirmed to feature a Mars Design with a distinct textured back and several new AI features. On the AI front, the phone will offer tools like AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.