Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 04 2024 12:41:35
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,273.50 -1.43%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,297.95 -3.07%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.10 -2.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 817.30 -3.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 481.30 -1.89%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite launching in India on November 26. Here's everything we know so far
BackBack

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite launching in India on November 26. Here's everything we know so far

Livemint

Launching on November 26, the Realme GT 7 Pro will be India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone. It boasts a distinct Mars Design and offers innovative AI features including AI Sketch to Image and AI Game Super Resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro will make its India debut on November 26Premium
Realme GT 7 Pro will make its India debut on November 26

Realme has confirmed that it will launch its flagship Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in India on November 26. The first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India, it has been confirmed to feature a Mars Design with a distinct textured back and several new AI features. On the AI front, the phone will offer tools like AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (expected): 

Realme GT 7 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch display. It could be Samsung’s Eco² OLED Plus micro curved panel with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It is also said to come with an 8T LTPO circuit, meaning the phone will support a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. It will likely have a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, and Realme has already confirmed the presence of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath.

While being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the phone will come in 128/256/512 and 1TB storage options and 8/12/16 and 24GB RAM variants. The GT 7 Pro is said to house a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The GT 7 Pro is said to come with a triple camera sensor to the back with two 50MP shooters and a 8MP sensor. The rear camera setup will include a 3x telephoto lens but we will just have to wait for Realme to official announce the product for more details on that. On the front, GT 7 Pro will likely come with a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It is said to come running on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The GT 7 Pro could come with IP 68/69 certification, meaning it could even be submerged under water for a certain duration.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Jaw Dropping offers on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, winter appliances, luggage and more in amazon diwali sale. Mega Savings this Diwali with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 04 Nov 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue