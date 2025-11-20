Realme GT 8 Pro, Dream Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Price, specifications and more

Realme has expanded its premium smartphone line-up in India with the launch of the Realme GT 8 Pro and the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The flagship pair arrives with top-end hardware, Ricoh-tuned optics, and Qualcomm’s latest 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, making the GT 8 Pro the second handset in the country to feature the new SoC after the OnePlus 15.

Realme GT 8 Pro series: Pricing in India The Realme GT 8 Pro starts at ₹72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the higher configuration with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹78,999.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, distinguished by its textured rear panel featuring an Aston Martin-inspired design, is offered in a single 16GB + 512GB model at ₹79,999.

Both models will be available from November 25 via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. The standard GT 8 Pro comes in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways. Early buyers can claim a free deco set, bank discounts of up to ₹5,000, and six-month EMI options. The Dream Edition does not receive launch discounts but includes a 12-month EMI plan.

Realme GT 8 Pro series: Specifications and features Display and Design The GT 8 Pro features a 6.79-inch QHD+ BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR capabilities, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode. Protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, the display also supports 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and offers a pixel density of 508ppi.

Realme has also equipped the device with a swappable rear camera module, enabling users to change between three distinct camera island styles, a first for the series.

Performance and Hardware Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The chipset delivers peak clock speeds of 4.60GHz and is supported by an Adreno 840 GPU for intensive gaming and graphics workloads.

Running Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, the GT 8 Pro offers features such as dual-view video, slow-motion capture, time-lapse, Google Lens integration, and panoramic photography.

A 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system helps regulate thermal performance during sustained use. The phone houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, promising rapid top-ups.

The device also arrives with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera system The flagship carries a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera array, led by a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS and a 22mm focal length. It is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 200MP telephoto camera capable of delivering up to 120x digital zoom.

For selfies and video calls, the handset includes a 32MP front-facing camera. Video recording is supported at up to 4K 60fps on the rear setup.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and support for major global satellite positioning systems including NavIC, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS.