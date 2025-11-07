Realme GT 8 Pro to launch in India on November 20 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: What to expect

Realme has officially confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, will debut in India on 20 November at 12 PM IST. The upcoming device will feature Qualcomm’s latest 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, along with a massive 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Launch details and availability The Realme GT 8 Pro will debut in India on 20 November, with a dedicated microsite on Realme’s official website already live. The event will mark the brand’s latest attempt to re-enter the premium smartphone segment with a performance-first flagship, following months of teasers and speculation.

Realme GT 8 Pro: What we know so far The Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset seen in its Chinese counterpart. This flagship octa-core processor will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, promising ultra-fast multitasking and app performance. The device will also integrate a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip to enhance imaging, display processing, and overall AI-driven performance.

To manage heat efficiently, Realme has included a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, ensuring stable performance during prolonged gaming or heavy usage.

Long-Lasting 7,000mAh ‘Titan Battery’ Battery life appears to be one of the GT 8 Pro’s strongest suits. The phone houses a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, claimed to deliver up to 7.66 hours of BGMI gameplay, over 21 hours of YouTube playback, and more than 500 hours of standby time.

It supports 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging, with Realme claiming that 15 minutes of charge provides all-day power.

Display and Design The Realme GT 8 Pro will sport a 2K resolution display capable of hitting 7,000 nits of peak brightness and supporting a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals.

Additionally, the handset will ship with an IP69 rating, offering strong protection against dust and water.