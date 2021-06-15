Realme unveiled its new flagship, the new Realme GT, at the company’s first global launch event. The first GT series smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset Snapdragon 888.

Realme GT is available for purchase in select countries, including Poland, Spain, Russia, and Thailand with additional markets to follow. The new Realme GT with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in three colours: Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow for 599 euros (roughly around ₹53,000). The Realme GT 8GB+128GB variant will be on sale for 369 euros (roughly around ₹32,800).

The new Realme GT design is inspired from the concept of grand tourers (GT) sports cars. The GT smartphone series offers a glass-covered design with a 3D light-reflecting pattern on the back plus a ‘vegan-leather’.

The glass version comes in two colours – Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue – and is decorated with a series of shooting arrow patterns on the back of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the vegan leather edition is available in Racing Yellow.

The Realme GT is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset is built using 5nm processing technology.

The Realme GT uses a stainless steel VC cooling system. According to Realme, during testing, the stainless steel VC cooling system demonstrated a 50% increased cooling power compared with a traditional copper VC cooling system and was capable of reducing the CPU core temperature by up to 15°C.

The Realme GT is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery which supports 65W SuperDart charging support, allowing the smartphone to be fully charged in 35 minutes.

The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display. The company claims that the phone gets front and rear dual light sensors, which provide 4,096 auto-brightness levels.

The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and a 3.5mm audio jack with low latency and low interference charge. The Realme GT comes with triple lens camera setup with the primary camera holding a 64MP lens. The Realme GT will also support Android 12 Beta 1.

During his opening speech at the launch event, Sky Li, CEO, Realme said, “We are thrilled to bring our flagship killer phone to users worldwide. The Realme GT is the first leap forward in our ‘Dual-Platform Dual-Flagship Strategy’, which was announced earlier this year, and which aims to disrupt the mid- to high-end phone segment. By offering the maximum number of flagship features for our budget-minded consumers, the global launch of the Realme GT reflects our ongoing commitment to making cutting-edge technology more accessible to young consumers around the world and hence empowering them in their daily lives."

Alessio Bradde, Realme Product Marketing Manager, said, “We are incredibly proud to launch the Realme GT globally, our flagship product of the year. Just like the GT cars with their ultimate pursuit of speed, performance and precision, the Realme GT is designed for users who want an outstanding experience in a flagship smartphone. We hope the spirit of the Realme GT series will ignite a passion among our young users to constantly push their limits and realize their full potential."

