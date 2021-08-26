Realme will conduct the first sale of Realme GT Master Edition 5G. The new phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset.

The Realme GT Master Edition 5G is available in three storage variants, priced at ₹25,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹27,999 (8GB+128 GB) & ₹29,999 (8GB+256GB). The sale will begin at 12 PM today. Realme GT Master Edition 5G (8GB+128 GB variant and 8GB+256 GB variant) will be available on realme.com, Flipkart & other mainline channels. It will be available in three colours - Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black.

The smartphone can also be purchased via Flipkart upgrade program. With this program, buyers can pay 70% of the cost of the smartphone and purchase the 6GB+128GB at ₹18,199. The 8GB+128GB variant at ₹19,599 and 8GB+256GB variant at ₹20,999. After a year of usage, if the buyer wants to get a new smartphone, they can give back the current device. And if the buyer plans to keep their device, they will have to make a payment for the instant advance amount received at the time of purchase

Buyers can also avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI Credit cards and credit card EMI’s

Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. It also supports 360Hz touch sampling rate for better response times.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with a 65W SuperDart charging capacity. The smartphone weighs 174g. Realme GT Master Edition 5G also gets a 64MP primary camera, a 119° ultra-wide lens and a 4cm macro lens. It is also equipped with a 32MP Sony selfie camera.

The smartphone contains a Vapor Chamber Cooling System and also features dynamic RAM expansion by up to 5GB.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.