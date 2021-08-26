The smartphone can also be purchased via Flipkart upgrade program. With this program, buyers can pay 70% of the cost of the smartphone and purchase the 6GB+128GB at ₹18,199. The 8GB+128GB variant at ₹19,599 and 8GB+256GB variant at ₹20,999. After a year of usage, if the buyer wants to get a new smartphone, they can give back the current device. And if the buyer plans to keep their device, they will have to make a payment for the instant advance amount received at the time of purchase