Realme GT Master Edition 5G to go on first sale today. Price, offers, other details1 min read . 11:17 AM IST
- Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Realme will conduct the first sale of Realme GT Master Edition 5G. The new phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset.
Realme will conduct the first sale of Realme GT Master Edition 5G. The new phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset.
The Realme GT Master Edition 5G is available in three storage variants, priced at ₹25,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹27,999 (8GB+128 GB) & ₹29,999 (8GB+256GB). The sale will begin at 12 PM today. Realme GT Master Edition 5G (8GB+128 GB variant and 8GB+256 GB variant) will be available on realme.com, Flipkart & other mainline channels. It will be available in three colours - Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black.
The Realme GT Master Edition 5G is available in three storage variants, priced at ₹25,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹27,999 (8GB+128 GB) & ₹29,999 (8GB+256GB). The sale will begin at 12 PM today. Realme GT Master Edition 5G (8GB+128 GB variant and 8GB+256 GB variant) will be available on realme.com, Flipkart & other mainline channels. It will be available in three colours - Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black.
The smartphone can also be purchased via Flipkart upgrade program. With this program, buyers can pay 70% of the cost of the smartphone and purchase the 6GB+128GB at ₹18,199. The 8GB+128GB variant at ₹19,599 and 8GB+256GB variant at ₹20,999. After a year of usage, if the buyer wants to get a new smartphone, they can give back the current device. And if the buyer plans to keep their device, they will have to make a payment for the instant advance amount received at the time of purchase
Buyers can also avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI Credit cards and credit card EMI’s
Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. It also supports 360Hz touch sampling rate for better response times.
Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with a 65W SuperDart charging capacity. The smartphone weighs 174g. Realme GT Master Edition 5G also gets a 64MP primary camera, a 119° ultra-wide lens and a 4cm macro lens. It is also equipped with a 32MP Sony selfie camera.
The smartphone contains a Vapor Chamber Cooling System and also features dynamic RAM expansion by up to 5GB.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!