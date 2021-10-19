Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s have been launched on Tuesday in China. Both devices have been listed on the company's website in the country and are slated for pre-sale from October 20 onwards. The devices have been launched with high-refresh rate screens, triple rear camera set-ups and fast charging.

While the Realme GT Neo 2T packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, the Realme Q3s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The former has up to 12GB of RAM, whereas the Realme Q3s gets up to 8GB RAM.

Realme GT Neo 2T specifications

Realme GT Neo 2T features a MediTek Dimensity 1200-AI 5G processor, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The internal storage options on the smartphone are 128GB and 256GB. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The device draws power from a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 65W fast charging capability. The screen on the Realme GT Neo 2T is 6.43-inch OLED panel with 120Hz high refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The rear camera set-up gets three sensors, including a 64MP primary shooter along with 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 4cm macro lens. Connectivity options on the smartphone include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme Q3s specifications

The Realme Q3s sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor, along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The dynamic RAM expansion function on the smartphone can utilise idle storage as RAM, expanding the total RAM capacity to up to 13GB.

The battery on the Realme Q3s is a 5,000mAh unit with 30W fast charging. The device runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme Q3s screen is a 6.6-inch Full HD+ panel with 144Hz variable refresh rate. The panel has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, covers 96 percent of NTSC colour gamut, and can get bright up to 600 nits.

The triple camera set-up on the Realme Q3s gets a 48MP primary camera set-up, 4cm macro sensor and a bokeh lens.

Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s price and availability

The Realme GT Neo 2T is priced at CNY 1,899 ( ₹22,293) , CNY 2,099 ( ₹24,640) and CNY 2,399 ( ₹28,162) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB memory variants, respectively. The Realme GT Neo 2T has been rolled out in Jet Black and Glaze White colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme Q3s is tagged at CNY 1,499 ( ₹17,597), CNY 1,599 ( ₹18,771)and CNY 1,999 ( ₹23,466) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options, respectively. The device will be available in Night Sky Blue and Nebula gradient finishes.

Pre-bookings for both devices will open at 8:00 PM on October 20 and sale will start at November 1.

