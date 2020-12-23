Realme introduces Watch S series with two new smartwatches: Details here

New Delhi: Realme launched the newest additions to its AIoT portfolio. Realme has entered the premium smartwatch segment with the Realme Watch S Series. Along with the smartwatch, the company also introduced the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition in collaboration with French designer, José Lévy.

The Realme Watch S Pro will have the first flash sale on December 29 from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and will be priced at ₹9,999. The Realme Watch S will have the first flash sale on December 28 from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and will be priced at ₹4,999.

The Realme Watch S series consists of two smartwatches, the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro. These are the first Realme smartwatches with a round dial. Using an ambient light sensor, the screen can adjust brightness between five levels of brightness.

The Realme Watch S Series is also equipped with health monitors such as a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level monitor. The company claims that the Watch S series can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons. They can be paired with Realme smartphones and support the display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages. The Watch S series features 100+ watch faces and features various sports modes as well.

The Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch screen. Realme has used the SUL316L stainless steel. The watch supports up to 15 kinds of sports mode. The watch is powered by a 420mAh battery embedded within the body, the company claims that the battery can last up to 14 days.

The Realme Watch S Pro also supports dual-satellite location. The watch straps come in liquid silicone which is available in 4 colours - black, blue, orange, and green. The company also offers a ‘Vegan’ leather strap which will be available in Brown, Black, Blue, Green.

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch colour touchscreen, and its body is made of aluminum alloy. Realme Watch S supports up to 16 kinds of sports mode and it has a set of health functions such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring. The watch comes with a 390mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days.

The Realme Watch S will also have a Master Edition which is designed in collaboration with a Korean pop cultural artist Grafflex. The smartwatch features two special designs - one in black & white, and the other more colourful. The watch straps are made of Liquid silicone and it will be available in four colours - black, blue, orange and green.

The watch straps will also be available in ‘Vegan’ leather in the colours Black, Brown, Blue and Green.

