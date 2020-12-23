Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Realme introduces Watch S series with two new smartwatches: Details here
The new Realme Watch S Pro

Realme introduces Watch S series with two new smartwatches: Details here

2 min read . 06:53 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Realme has entered the premium smartwatch segment with the Realme Watch S Series
  • The company also introduced the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition in collaboration with French designer, Jose Levy

New Delhi: Realme launched the newest additions to its AIoT portfolio. Realme has entered the premium smartwatch segment with the Realme Watch S Series. Along with the smartwatch, the company also introduced the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition in collaboration with French designer, José Lévy.

New Delhi: Realme launched the newest additions to its AIoT portfolio. Realme has entered the premium smartwatch segment with the Realme Watch S Series. Along with the smartwatch, the company also introduced the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition in collaboration with French designer, José Lévy.

The Realme Watch S Pro will have the first flash sale on December 29 from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and will be priced at 9,999. The Realme Watch S will have the first flash sale on December 28 from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and will be priced at 4,999.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Realme Watch S Pro will have the first flash sale on December 29 from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and will be priced at 9,999. The Realme Watch S will have the first flash sale on December 28 from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and will be priced at 4,999.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Realme Watch S series consists of two smartwatches, the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro. These are the first Realme smartwatches with a round dial. Using an ambient light sensor, the screen can adjust brightness between five levels of brightness.

The Realme Watch S Series is also equipped with health monitors such as a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level monitor. The company claims that the Watch S series can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons. They can be paired with Realme smartphones and support the display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages. The Watch S series features 100+ watch faces and features various sports modes as well.

The Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch screen. Realme has used the SUL316L stainless steel. The watch supports up to 15 kinds of sports mode. The watch is powered by a 420mAh battery embedded within the body, the company claims that the battery can last up to 14 days.

The Realme Watch S Pro also supports dual-satellite location. The watch straps come in liquid silicone which is available in 4 colours - black, blue, orange, and green. The company also offers a ‘Vegan’ leather strap which will be available in Brown, Black, Blue, Green.

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch colour touchscreen, and its body is made of aluminum alloy. Realme Watch S supports up to 16 kinds of sports mode and it has a set of health functions such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring. The watch comes with a 390mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days.

The Realme Watch S will also have a Master Edition which is designed in collaboration with a Korean pop cultural artist Grafflex. The smartwatch features two special designs - one in black & white, and the other more colourful. The watch straps are made of Liquid silicone and it will be available in four colours - black, blue, orange and green.

The watch straps will also be available in ‘Vegan’ leather in the colours Black, Brown, Blue and Green.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.