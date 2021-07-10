Realme a new smartphone in its C Series - Realme C11 2021. The device comes with an octa-core processor , dual-lens camera and a display with a water-drop notch.

Realme C11 2021 will be available in 2GB+32GB storage variant, with 3-Card Slots (2 SIM + 1 microSD) priced at ₹6,999 and will be available in two colours - Cool Blue and Cool Grey on realme.com, Amazon.com & mainline channels.

Realme C11 2021 is equipped with a 6.5-inch display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio. The display houses a mini drop notch to house the selfie camera. Realme claims the device gets a screen-to-body ratio as high as 89.5%.

The Realme C11 2021 comes with a 5000mAh battery. It also features UNISOC’s SC9863A, an octa-core processor that comes with 1.6GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processor architecture

In terms of optics, it also features an 8MP primary camera with an f/2.0 large aperture. The phone supports 1080P video recording. On the back panel, the smartphone comes with a geometric design.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said,“realme is committed towards offering numerous options in entry-level segments for our esteemed customers, and we are thrilled to introduce the latest member of our C series smartphones, realme C11 2021. realme’s entry-level C series has received a staggering response from our users in India and globally. Till date, we have 32 million realme series users globally and we are confident that the realme C11 will help us further reach new heights."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.