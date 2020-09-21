The Realme Narzo 20 pro features the MTK Helio G95 processor. The company claims that the processor is exclusively designed for better gaming experience. This processor is made using a 12nm process. The device is also equipped with two high-performance 2.05GHz Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, along with 900MHz Mali-G76GPU. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also equipped with carbon fiber cooling systems that can cool up to 8.6%.