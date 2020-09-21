Realme launches Narzo 20A with starting price under 8,500: Details here

Realme has released three new smartphones in India. The new Narzo 20 series starts from the budget range and goes all the way to mid-range with the Narzo 20 Pro. The three Narzo phones will be made available later this month right in time for the festive season sales.

Narzo 20A

The cheapest of the range of new smartphones is the Narzo 20A. The phone is being pitched for a gaming audience at a budget price segment.

Sale and Variants

The phone will available in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at ₹8,499. The second variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of ₹9,499. The device will go on its first sale on 30 September at 12pm on realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. The Narzo 20A will be available in two colours Victory Blue and Glory Silver.

View Full Image Rear panel of the Narzo 20A

Performance

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor. The chipset has eight cores, 64-bit architecture and a basic frequency of up to 2.0GHz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor adopts 11nm production process for better power efficiency. The chipset is assisted by Adreno 610 GPU.

Display

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen. The Realme Narzo 20A screen gets a screen to body ratio of 88.7%. The selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch.

Camera

The realme narzo 20A is equipped with a triple camera and features a 12MP primary lens, B/W lens and Retro lens. The primary camera gets an aperture of f/1.8 and 1.25μm pixel size.

Apart from that the setup gets a B&W/Retro Lens for portraits in black and white. This lens, the company claims, provides higher exposure and enhanced contrast between light and dark images. The selfie camera on the Realme Narzo 20A gets an 8MP sensor with support for HDR mode and portrait mode.

Battery

The device comes with a battery capacity of 5000mAh and supports OTG reverse charge. The phone, however, does not get fast charging capability.

