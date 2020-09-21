Realme launches Narzo 20A with starting price under 8,500: Details here

The phone will available in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at ₹8,499. The second variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of ₹9,499. The device will go on its first sale on 30 September at 12pm on realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. The Narzo 20A will be available in two colours Victory Blue and Glory Silver.