Realme launches new 55-inch 4K smart TV priced under 40,000: Details here

Realme’s launch event introduced a host of new hardware which the company claims is built for a smart lifestyle. The company has launched a SLED 4K TV which Realme claims is a first in the world, a 100W Realme Soundbar, Realme 7i a 64MP quad-camera phone, and Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed editio. Realme also announced other smart AIOT products such as Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Smart Camera 360°, Realme Smart Plug, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme selfie Tripod and Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2.

Realme’s launch event introduced a host of new hardware which the company claims is built for a smart lifestyle. The company has launched a SLED 4K TV which Realme claims is a first in the world, a 100W Realme Soundbar, Realme 7i a 64MP quad-camera phone, and Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed editio. Realme also announced other smart AIOT products such as Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Smart Camera 360°, Realme Smart Plug, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme selfie Tripod and Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2.

The Realme SLED 4K 55-inch Smart TV

The Realme SLED 4K 55-inch Smart TV Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Realme claims the Smart TV has been developed in collaboration with John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD technology. The TV gets 108% NTSC wide colour gamut and Chroma Boost Engine. The smart TV comes with seven display modes, with 24W Quad stereo speakers with Dolby audio, and a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor assisted by Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

The Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch comes with Android 9.0 and will be compatible for OTT apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and can also work as a smart home control center.

Owing to its 9.5mm bezels, the smart TV has a screen-to-body ratio of 94.6% and uses an all-metal stand.

The new 55-inch TV is priced at ₹42,999. However, the company claims that under the Festive First Sale Offer the device will be priced at ₹39,999. The TV is certified by TÜV Rheinland Low blue light certification which the company claims will provide a visual experience without any worry for a longer duration.

The first sale of the new TV will happen on 16 October from midnight onwards on realme.com and Flipkart. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will also begin on 16 October and will continue till 21 October.

Topics Realme