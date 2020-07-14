Realme launches new budget smartphone priced below 8,000: Details here

Realme launches new budget smartphone priced below ₹8,000: Details here1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
- Realme is offering a 6.5-inch display with the budget smartphone
- The company claims the 5000mAh battery can provide up to 40 days of standby time
Realme launched a new smartphone in the budget category. The Chinese company has launched Realme C11 starting at a price of ₹7,499. The new device was launched via an online event.
Availability
The new phone will be sold from 22 July at 12PM Realme and will be made available via Realme’s official e-commerce website and Flipkart. For now, Realme is only offering a single variant of the Realme C11 with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage at ₹7,499. Realme is offering the device in Rich Green and Rich Grey.
Specifications
Realme is offering a 6.5-inch display with the budget smartphone. The display gets 1600x720 HD+ resolution and a screen to body ratio of 88.7%.
The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 processor with a frequency of up to 2.3GHz. The chipset is assisted by the 2GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, Realme has provides a dual-camera setup. The primary lens comes with a 13MP module whereas the second lens in the setup is a 2MP portrait lens with an aperture of f/2.4. The front camera is a 5MP unit.
The phone supports dual SIMs along with a dedicated slot for MicroSD card slot.
The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit and the company claims it provides a standby time of around 40 days. The Realme C11 also supports reverse charging.
