Realme launches new Narzo 30 series starting at 8,999: Details here

Realme today introduced the next generation of Narzo series family. The company launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A. The Chinese company also introduced its new Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the variant with 6GB RA and 64GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at ₹19,999. The sale will start on 4 March, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & select mainline channels.

The Realme Narzo 30A starts at at price of ₹8,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹9,999. The company will start selling the phone from 5 March, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & select mainline channels.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chip with 5G+5G DSDS. The phone also provides a dual SIM dual standby with 5G and supports mainstream 5G bands.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, that can be charged to 100% in 65 minutes with 30W Dart Charging. The smartphone also comes with a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a 48MP AI triple camera and has a 16MP in-display selfie camera. Narzo 30 Pro 5G supports both Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be available in two colours- Sword Black and Blade Silver.

Realme Narzo 30A is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 display. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery which comes with an 18W fast charge. It also supports reverse charging. The Narzo 30A comes equipped with a 13MP dual rear camera. The 8MP Selfie camera includes AI Beauty, Portrait Mode, and other features. The Narzo 30A comes with a diagonal stripe design and will be available in two colours- Lazer Black and Lazer Blue.

Realme Buds Air 2 supports Active Noise Cancellation

The Realme Buds Air 2 supports Active Noise Cancellation of up to 25dB, with dual microphones supported by the ENC noise canceling algorithm to reduce the surrounding noise during a call. The earbuds come with R2 chip which supports Bluetooth 5.2. Realme Buds Air 2 comes with a 10mm Hi-Fi Driver.

Realme Buds Air 2 features a new Bass Boost + bass enhancement solution. Realme claims the Buds Air 2 provides the users with 25hrs total battery life and it charges 100% in one hour. realme Buds Air 2 also includes features like Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair, Smart Wear Detection, Intelligent Touch Controls, and IPX5 water resistance.

Realme Buds Air 2 is available in two colours- Closer Black and Closer White. the earbuds are priced at ₹3,299 and the first sale is scheduled for 2 March, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels

